Which perfume suits your personality? High achievers want woody scents, says celebrity psychologist

This personality type prefers woody perfumes which are warm and earthy, with notes such as cedar, leather, sandalwood or patchouli, woody perfumes.

They have high expectations of themselves and others and want a high performing perfume too.

If you know an ambitious natural leader, or someone younger, energetic or sporty, they might fall for a fruity perfume, often with citrusy and spicy tones, of lime, lemon or bergamot.

They smell zesty and so suit people with a similar zest for life.

Bold individuals who like to be noticed will often choose something sexy and sensual, containing vanilla, exotic flowers and eastern spices.

People who like oriental perfumes are likely to be extroverted, enjoy meeting new people and maybe the life and soul of any party.

If someone is romantic, sensitive and gentle, they are likely to be attracted to floral-based scents.

These scents, often contain sweet-smelling flowers like irises, gardenia and jasmine, are for those who enjoy safe, secure relationships and are loyal friends.

Those spontaneous, provocative types with a great sense of fun often go for green perfumes, containing earthy base notes of cut grass, rhubarb, amber or vetiver.

They are strong and bold scents, suiting those who like the outdoors.