Which reality show is best for a celebrity’s career, Strictly, I’m a Celebrity, or The Masked Singer?

Reality shows are a go-to for celebrities looking to boost their profile.

Which prime-time juggernaut, however, is the most effective at capturing viewers’ hearts and minds?

The celebrity reality show circuit is a multibillion-dollar industry in and of itself.

Fans of ITV’s short-lived and arguably unfairly maligned Splash! will recall a famous person doing anything for the public’s entertainment: dating, farming, learning to drive, and, of course, competitive diving.

I guess it’s all worth a try.

As recent successes like The Masked Singerand Apocalypse Wow demonstrate, you never know what will take root in the Great British psyche.

These shows, however, are organized in a hierarchy.

After all, Celebrity Come Dine With Me doesn’t have the same level of prestige as shows like Strictly and I’m a Celebrity.

This has a lot to do with the fees celebrities are paid for the most well-known shows (Strictly can reportedly pay up to £100,000, while I’m a Celebrity’s highest-paid contestant ever, Harry Redknapp, who won the show in 2018, earned £500,000) and, perhaps more importantly, what an appearance might do for their long-term career.

If celebs play their cards right, these shows can bring them to the public’s attention, change perceptions, and, on rare occasions, create legends: just look at Gemma Collins’ performance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, a star-making turn from which the former Towie star continues to profit (she sells hoodies with quotes from the show printed on them to this day).

Meanwhile, former Inbetweeners star Emily Atack won hearts and minds on I’m a Celebrity three years ago, resulting in her own ITV2 comedy series, and singer and presenter Alesha Dixon impressed so much on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 that she landed a spot as a judge on the show two years later, before moving on to Britain’s Got Talent.

As a result, the rewards can be substantial.

I measured the most recent winners of big hitters I’m a Celebrity, Celebrity MasterChef, Dancing on Ice, Strictly Come Dancing, and new kid on the Saturday night schedule The Masked Singer to see which celebrity reality show is most helpful in boosting a star’s public profile.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Which reality show is best for a celebrity’s career, Strictly, I’m a Celebrity, or The Masked Singer?

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

Strictly, I’m a Celebrity or The Masked Singer: which reality show is best for a star’s career?