Which transfer must Man Utd complete before deadline? Starsport debate options

The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday night and so far struggling Manchester United have not made a single signing

Manchester United may have hit League One Tranmere for six on Sunday- but it masks what has been a tricky start to 2020 for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A 2-0 defeat away at runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool was understandable, although United fans won’t have been happy at losing to their bitter rivals.

There was no defence for the defeat to Burnley by the scoreline at Old Trafford last Wednesday, though.

Solskjaer’s side are six points off the Champions League qualification spots and are without star players Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba through injury.

So what should United do in the next few days before the transfer window closes? Starsport’s team of writers deliver their verdict below.

Manchester United have all sorts of problems and gaps to fill in their squad, but landing a world class midfielder has to be the priority.

The fallen giants have been chasing Sporting Lisbon ace Bruno Fernandes, but have been unable to get the deal over the line.

Sporting want €80m. United believe he is worth less, but right now someone of Fernandes’s quality is priceless to United so it is baffling why one of the richest clubs in the world won’t just pay the going rate?

United know they are being exploited, but this has always been the cause and always will be. They just have to accept it, swallow their pride and get the player they’ve spent almost 12 months chasing.

United need to throw everything at Leicester to force them into selling James Maddison before the transfer window closes.

Although Brendan Rodgers will be desperate to keep hold of his star midfielder, Maddison grew up as a fan of the Red Devils and player power could be vital.

Rodgers has admitted in the past that all his players come with a price tag and United have the cash to make it happen if their recent profits are anything to go by.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs all the help he can get, so why not sign a player that will make a notable difference in attack and allow others to focus on supporting the defence.

Manchester United need a striker who can make an immediate impact – and there is nobody better outside the ‘big six’ than Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican has been sensational for Wolves for well over a year, delivering not only vital goals but bags of assists in the process.

Jimenez would fit the bill for United perfectly given their lack of creativity in midfield as someone who can link up play and create opportunities for those around him.

His link-up with Adama Traore has been vital to Wolves this season, and he would no doubt thrive in being able to achieve similar relationships with the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford when he returns from injury.

Whilst covering Rashford is the short-term priority, long-term Jimenez would solve plenty of problems, even if he would cost a large fee and Wolves would be extremely reluctant to sell.

Manchester United could do a lot worse than signing Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud until the end of the season.

OK, he looks to be on his way to Inter Milan but you never know, a call from Old Trafford may change his mind.

United could do with some experience in attack and the Frenchman ticks a lot of the boxes missing right now.

And don’t forget, it’s not as if they haven’t gone for short-term recruits in the past.

Henrik Larsson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic weren’t around for long but they certainly left their mark.

In form and can give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer another option, Southampton star Danny Ings could be the perfect transfer for Manchester United.

Ings can hold the ball up and could be the perfect foil for the speedsters around him.

He won’t be overly cheap but Solskjaer needs to act in the final days of the transfer window and you’re getting Premier League experience in the former Liverpool star.

And when Marcus Rashford is back fit, then a front three consisting of Ings in the middle with Rashford and Martial on the wings could be full of goals.

Man Utd need their next signing to do two things – improve fortunes on the pitch and lift spirits off it.

The club must’ve set aside at least £70m for Fernandes and rather than haggle with Sporting for the next five days just head south to Villa Park and go in with your best offer.

Grealish has already impressed the Old Trafford crowd with a spectacular goal for Aston Villa earlier this season.

The midfielder is fearless and without a doubt has the qualities to improve this United side with his goals and creativity.

Yes, Villa will be loathed to sell their star man in the midst of a relegation battle, but if there’s one thing we know in today’s game it is that money talks.

It’s got to be Bruno Fernandes – because the meltdown if they don’t will be epic.

This is one that has just gone on too long and needs to be resolved.

Yes, United will probably have to pay over the odds. But he’s clearly the one they want, and they have the money. They have to make it happen.

Will Bruno Fernandes solve their problems? No. It’s exciting to think of him playing alongside Paul Pogba in that midfield.

But does anyone really believe Pogba is sticking around? United’s problems run much deeper than one signing. It’s going to take them years to rebuild.

Manchester United are devoid of leadership, quality and creativity, especially in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes would give you two of those, but will he come in and lead and inspire people? Probably not.

Given Modric is now 34, he is likely getable. Would he cost a ton of money in wages? Absolutely. But he would bring a bit of direction, a cool head and all the attributes United are currently missing in the middle of the park.

United need a firefighter right now. They have their long-term project with young talents like Scott McTominay and Brandon Williams impressing. Add in a cool head like Modric, who will lift everyone, and for the next 18 months at least they might start going in the right direction.

United’s plan to get Bruno Fernandes in now makes sense, with Paul Pogba likely to go in the summer.

Getting his replacement on board beforehand shows there is some sort of vision and strategy to what they do.

But, and it’s a big but, Marcus Rashford’s injury changes everything.

They need goals, and fast. So the pursuit of Fernandes should be shelved for now, and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic should be their primary target.

He’s struggled to make an impression in Spain, and Real would surely love to get him out and scoring goals elsewhere on a loan deal until the end of the season. Everyone wins!

United have lacked a clinical centre forward since the days of Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie.

Timo Werner would very much fill this void. The RB Leipzig forward has netted 25 times in 27 matches in all competitions this season and can help address United’s lack of creativity, having grabbed 10 assists.

The 23-year-old is gifted with frightening pace and a keen eye for goal and could have his head turned by interest from one of the world’s biggest clubs.

However, with less than a week to go until Friday’s transfer deadline, and Werner’s contract not expiring until 2023, it would surely take a ridiculous fee and a huge weekly salary to tempt him to Old Trafford.

