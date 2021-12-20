While celebrating Christmas with family, a horror plane crash killed the father, his 10-year-old daughter, and his nine-year-old son.

While celebrating Christmas with family, a horror plane crash claimed the lives of the father, his 10-year-old daughter, and his nine-year-old son.

On a “joy flight,” a DAD, his young son and daughter, and a millionaire pilot were killed when their small plane crashed and flipped in the sea.

During a Christmas outing near Brisbane, Australia, the family of tycoon Roy Watterson, 67, were waiting for him to land at a local aerodrome.

However, his four-seater plane crashed into the water, killing him as well as his three passengers.

The other victims, Chris Mocanu, 41, his 10-year-old daughter, and his nine-year-old son, are said to be unrelated to Roy.

Chris worked for Roy’s company, and he allegedly did not pay for his children to accompany him on the trip.

They were killed around 9 a.m. on Sunday while on a pre-arranged pleasure flight around Moreton Bay in Queensland.

As rescuers worked to salvage the wreckage, aerial photos showed Roy’s 44-year-old Rockwell Commander 114 on its roof.

Around midday, police divers discovered the four bodies.

Roy’s family was informed that his plane had crashed while waiting for his return at the nearby Redcliffe aerodrome.

“A number of the pilot’s family members were present at the time of the accident,” said Police Inspector Craig White to reporters.

“The families became aware when they learned that the plane had not returned to the airport, and they began to look at social media posts.”

“As one might expect, the family is deeply traumatized.”

“This is the last thing that any family needs to go through this time of year,” he said, describing the incident as a “tragic accident” so close to Christmas.

A search helicopter was seen circling over the sea, where the plane is believed to have crashed near a swamp nature reserve, according to flight tracking data.

It reportedly had engine problems shortly after takeoff and flipped as Roy attempted to return to land.

According to Insp White, the plane vanished behind two mangroves before being discovered by another plane.

Roy founded the Lincom Group, a family-run business that supplies the quarry, mining, and forestry industries, and had recently passed the reins to his son Stephen.

Chris was one of the company’s employees.

“The tragic loss of Roy Watterson, our chairman and founder, as well as Chris Mocanu, our National Hire Fleet Coordinator, and his two children,” the company said.

“The entire Lincom team has been devastated by the loss.

“It was an honor to work with Roy and Chris, and we will miss them tremendously.”

Roy was described as an “extremely generous man” who was “respected far beyond the borders of Australia” by friends.

