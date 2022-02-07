While covering the Yemeni conflict, a journalist is assassinated.

The Houthi rebel group has yet to make a statement on the incident.

Yemen’s ADEN

Late Sunday, a journalist was killed while reporting on clashes in northwestern Yemen between Yemeni government forces and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Yemen’s Deputy Minister of Information Abdul Basit al-Qaidi said on Twitter that Mervan Yusuf died while on duty in the Harad district of the Hajjah governorate.

Al-Qaidi expressed his sympathies to Yusuf’s family.

The Houthis have not yet issued a statement on the incident.

As part of the clashes with the Houthis, the Yemeni army announced Saturday that the Harad district had been surrounded.

Harad, which is under the control of the Houthis, is one of Yemen’s most strategically located districts.

Saudi Arabia operates a vital land port in the district.

Since 2015, when Iran-aligned rebels overran much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis.

With nearly 80% of the country, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, the seven-year conflict has created one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises.

According to UN estimates, more than 13 million people in Yemen are in danger of starvation.

*Zehra Nur Duz contributed to this article.