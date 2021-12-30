A heavily armed man with a ‘TikTok hit list’ was apprehended while driving to the White House ‘to kill Biden and Fauci.’

According to officials, officers discovered an AR-15-style assault rifle, body armor, medical kits, and a grappling hook when they stopped Kuachua Brillion Xiong’s car on December 21.

Xiong had the White House address programmed into his GPS and told police he was on his way to “combat evil demons,” according to a criminal complaint reviewed by The New York Post.

According to the complaint, “nothing would stop Xiong from carrying out his plan of gaining access to the White House and killing the people on his ‘hit list.'”

The 25-year-old from Merced, California, was stopped on Interstate 80 in Cass County, Iowa, for speeding.

Officers discovered the assault rifle, ammunition, and loaded magazines, as well as money “set aside” for his funeral, according to court documents.

During the traffic stop, Xiong allegedly expressed his “disapproval for government due to the sex abuse of children,” according to police.

During subsequent interviews, Xiong allegedly showed investigators a drawing of the White House grounds.

He had identified a “weak spot” in the White House perimeter, according to the criminal complaint, and planned to climb a fence with the grappling hook he found in his car.

He is said to have told police that if he is released from custody, he will return to the White House right away to finish his plan.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Xiong said he used TikTok “to compile a list of evil individuals he intended to kill” while speaking with investigators.

According to the feds, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Fauci, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg were among those on the list.

Xiong also threatened to “kill President Joseph Biden unless he promised to comply with Xiong’s demands,” according to documents.

The suspect gave investigators access to his cellphone in order to corroborate his claims, according to law enforcement.

In his calendar and notes apps, they found “entries for ‘Survive supplies’ on October 19th, ‘Safe life defense order’ (body armor) on October 19th, ‘Safe life fed defense’ on October 22nd, ‘Rifle pickup’ on October 29th, ‘Silencer order’ on November 5th, and ‘Save USA’ on November 20th, 21st, and 27th,” among other things, according to the complaint.

Little is known about Xiong’s background except that he was a former grocery store clerk.

He had “no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons at the White House,” according to The Sacramento Bee.

Xiong was accused of threatening to commit criminal acts against a former president.

