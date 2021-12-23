While enjoying a drink at a Mexican bar, an enraged monkey steals a woman’s handbag.

After attempting to steal his wife’s handbag, a HOLIDAYMAKER was confronted by an enraged monkey.

When the wild monkey emerged from the jungle, Joe and Diane Green, both 56, were enjoying a drink in a bar in Mexico.

Joe took out his phone and began filming the scene.

Then it grabbed nurse Diane’s bag and dragged it into the undergrowth.

After Joe wrestled it back, the monkey and two of its companions attacked him, forcing him to hide behind a cushion.

“Its teeth and claws were visible, and they’re wild, so I didn’t want to be scratched or bitten,” Joe explained.

During a stay at the Sandos Caracol Eco Resort in Playa del Carmen, the incident occurred.

The couple’s staff said the monkeys would frequently steal fruit but had never seen them try to steal a bag.

“It only had make-up and a purse in it,” said Joe, a vehicle paint sprayer from Burnley, Lancs.

I finally got my hands on it, and we had a tug-of-war.

“The monkey was a colossal force.”

