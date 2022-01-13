While fighting a sex abuse lawsuit as a ‘private citizen,’ Prince Andrew will not be able to hide behind the Royal Family.

While fighting a sex abuse lawsuit as a ‘private citizen,’ Prince Andrew will be unable to hide behind the Royal Family.

While fighting his sex abuse lawsuit as a “private citizen,” Prince Andrew won’t be protected by the Royal Family.

After a spat with the Queen, the Duke of York, 61, was stripped of his royal titles and military honours today.

After he was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was only 17, his military affiliations and royal patronages were immediately returned to the Queen.

The Duke will also no longer be able to use the title ‘His Royal Highness’, and will face his US lawsuit as a “private citizen,” which means he won’t be able to use royal privileges to defend himself.

“The stripping of his titles is very significant because it indicates he is no longer supported by a very important person in his life,” Richard Signorelli, former assistant US attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The Sun.

“It will send him the message that he is on his own in dealing with these serious allegations.”

“Before the case progresses any further, he should seriously consider resolving with the plaintiff.”

“The removal of his titles also indicates how serious the allegations are,” Mr Signorelli added.

“In the criminal justice system, individuals accused of sex crimes are treated differently and more harshly.

The accused are frequently excluded from normal social relationships.”

“Defendants convicted of sex crimes involving minors are regarded as the lowest form of criminal in the United States justice system,” says the author.

Mr. Signorelli emphasized that Andrew has not been charged and must be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ms Giuffre, now 38, claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Charles three times between 1999 and 2002, in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

Jeffrey Epstein, a multimillionaire paedophile, and his former lover Ghislaine Maxwell are accused of trafficking her to have sex with Andrew.

The allegations have been denied by Prince Andrew on numerous occasions.

Ms Giuffre had signed a £370,000 ((dollar)500,000) legal settlement with Epstein, and Andrew’s lawyers were attempting to persuade the court that she had waived her right to sue him.

Andrew’s loss of the title of His Royal Highness, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, is “inevitable.”

“You had to make sure this court case had the smallest possible impact on the Royal Family, and the only way to do that was to remove his titles,” he told The Sun.

“This severing of ties had to occur,” Mr Fitzwilliams added.

