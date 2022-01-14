While fighting Virginia Giuffre assault claims, Prince Andrew is likely to keep taxpayer-funded police protection.

While fighting allegations of assault against Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew is likely to retain taxpayer-funded police protection.

Following the removal of his military titles and commitment to no longer use the ‘HRH’ styling, a secretive Government committee will review the Duke of York’s security arrangements.

Despite being cut loose as a “private citizen” to fight his ongoing case in America against sexual assault allegations, Prince Andrew could keep his publicly-funded police protection, according to my sources.

According to security sources, the Duke of York’s abrupt changes in status, including the removal of his military titles and the abandonment of his “HRH” styling, will prompt a review of his requirements by the secretive Government committee in charge of deciding royal protection deployment.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which includes representatives from the Metropolitan Police Service, the Home Office, Buckingham Palace, and, where necessary, security services, meets on a regular basis to discuss the level of security required for senior royals.

On Friday, when asked if the prince will continue to receive publicly-funded security from Scotland Yard’s elite Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, a Government minister declined to comment, citing the fact that such requirements are not publicly disclosed.

“Our security forces, the police and others do what they judge is necessary to protect our country, to protect people in it,” Damian Hinds said on LBC radio, adding that it is a “long-standing – and I believe correct – principle that we don’t talk about who and how in particular.”

Following Andrew’s unsuccessful attempt to have Ms Giuffre’s case against him dismissed this week, the Queen is said to have made the final decision to publicly distance herself and the monarchy from him.

The duke has always vehemently denied the allegations leveled against him.

The decision was made after consultations within the royal family, which are thought to have included Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, according to a royal source.

The strategy, which Andrew learned about in a 90-minute meeting with his mother at Windsor on Thursday, amounts to a well-thought-out attempt by the three most senior royals to shield the House of Windsor from any revelations that may emerge from a contentious legal battle in New York.

The Duke of York’s de facto excommunication, according to one royal source, presents him with an opportunity.

