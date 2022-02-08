While fleeing a spider, I stabbed my high heel straight through my FOOT and ended up in the hospital.

After stabbing my high heel through my FOOT while fleeing a spider, I ended up in the hospital.

A WOMAN has relived the moment she was rushed to the hospital after impaling her foot on a high heel while attempting to avoid a spider.

After a freak accident while attempting to kill the creepy-crawly on January 24, Alyssa Lambert needed surgery to remove the pointy shoe.

When she first noticed the large huntsman spider loitering on the ceiling of her bedroom in Sydney, Australia, the 25-year-old described herself as “frightened.”

She quickly fetched some bug spray and stood on her bed before spraying the arachnid with the lethal substance.

But, she claims, the spider lunged at her, knocking her off the bed and landing on top of a stray heel on the floor.

“I freaked,” she told the Daily Mail.

When I yelled to my housemate, she dialed 911.

I was completely stunned and trembling, and then the pain began to set in.”

Alyssa said she asked her flatmate to take off the 1.5 cm wide heel at first, but she was quickly rebuffed and decided to call an ambulance.

Before being loaded into an emergency vehicle and rushed to the hospital, paramedics wrapped her foot to keep it secure.

An x-ray revealed that the heel had impaled her limb by 4.5cm and that surgery was required.

“Everyone at the hospital was just so amazed that I managed to puncture my foot with such a thick heel,” Alyssa said.

“They said, ‘Well done, you did a great job.'”

She was given morphine for the pain and had successful surgery to remove the footwear, after which she was sent home on crutches.

After two weeks, Alyssa says she is pleased with her quick recovery and has been told she will be able to walk again soon.

“I was almost in tears of joy when I heard about my recovery and how quickly it happened.”

“I expected it to be a long journey,” she said.

Despite her ordeal, Alyssa says she can now see the lighter side of the bizarre situation, confirming that the spider died from its injuries.

She went on to say that the experience was all the more ironic because she works for the same shoe company that pierced her foot.

“I’m feeling a lot better now, and I’ve been laughing a lot,” she said.

“I work for Camilla and Marc, and it was a Camilla and Marc shoe.”

Everyone at work thought it was classic when I told them.

“If you’re going down, go down in style.”