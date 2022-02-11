While in federal prison, a man admits to killing the leader of an international child porn ring.

While in federal prison, a man confesses to killing the leader of an international child pornography ring.

MILAN, MI – A man accused of assassinating a convicted child predator in federal prison a month after he was sentenced has pleaded guilty to his role in the heinous crime.

Adam Taylor Wright, a federal inmate, entered a guilty plea on Thursday, Feb.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Christian Maire, a fellow inmate at the Milan Correctional Facility, was beaten and stabbed to death in 2019.

Wright agreed to a sentence of at least 27 years in exchange for pleading guilty, which could run concurrently or consecutively with his current sentence of 16.5 years from three other cases, according to prosecutors.

Wright, a 41-year-old Springfield, Illinois resident, is one of three men accused of kicking and stomping Maire on Jan.

Before stabbing him and throwing him down a flight of metal stairs inside the minimum-security facility on January 2, 2019, he was stabbed and thrown down a flight of metal stairs.

Maire, 40, died in the federal prison about 15 miles south of Ann Arbor from injuries sustained during the assault.

Alex Albert Castro, 41, and Jason Dale Kechego, 40, Wright’s co-defendants in the fatal assault, are still awaiting trial for their alleged roles in the assault.

According to authorities, Wright and Kechego repeatedly kicked and stomped Maire in the head, and Wright stopped Maire from fleeing while Castro stabbed him repeatedly.

According to prosecutors, the three then collaborated to throw Maire’s body down a flight of metal stairs.

“When a murder occurs inside a prison, it jeopardizes the safety and security of our prisons, as well as the inmates and Bureau of Prisons employees who work there,” US Attorney Dawn Ison said.

“Those who engage in such senseless and brutal acts of violence will be brought to justice by our office.”

According to court records, Maire was convicted of leading a gang of seven men who preyed on vulnerable girls from behind computer screens across the United States and Canada.

Investigators dubbed the group of men the “Bored Group” because their online chat room aliases frequently included the word “bored” for unknown reasons.

The men used lies, manipulation, and fake profiles to entice girls as young as ten years old into…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.