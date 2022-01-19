While incarcerated, inmates could participate in apprenticeship programs to prepare for jobs when they are released.

While incarcerated, inmates could participate in apprenticeships to prepare for jobs when they are released.

More prisons will be equipped with ‘in-cell technology,’ such as a laptop or tablet, to make it easier for inmates to get an education.

According to a minister, the government is considering allowing offenders to work as apprentices while still in prison.

The skills minister, Alex Burghart, expressed “optimism” about finding a way for prisoners to begin paid training courses prior to their release.

At the moment, prisoners are unable to work under a contract and earn a living wage.

In 2018, then-Justice Secretary David Gauke announced plans to create a “prisoner apprenticeship pathway” that would provide inmates with training for specific, guaranteed jobs upon their release.

The plans, however, were never implemented, and employers have complained that they are unable to hire ex-offenders due to a lack of necessary skills.

Last year, Robert Halfon, the chairman of the Commons Education Select Committee, proposed an amendment to the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill that would allow prisoners to begin apprenticeships while incarcerated.

Mr Burghart was questioned about the policy during his appearance before the Education Committee on Tuesday.

“It’s a fascinating idea,” he said, “and one that we’re currently investigating.”

“There are a few operational issues that we need to resolve, but we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to do so.”

“As far as I’m aware, and based on the advice I’ve received, there is no primary legal barrier to prisoners becoming apprentices,” he continued.

“As a result, it should be possible to come up with a scheme that is either an apprenticeship for prisoners or a modified version of an apprenticeship that allows people on day release, for example, to take advantage of existing [apprenticeship]funding streams… I’m optimistic.”

Mr Burghart went on to say that the Skills Bill amendment “is not necessary” because “we believe we can make the necessary changes without changing primary legislation.”

MPs also learned that the government intends to equip more prisons with “in-cell technology,” such as a laptop or tablet, to make it easier for inmates to access education.

“We’ve only got four,” Phil Copple, director general of prisons for Her Majesty’s Prisons and Probation Service, said.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Prisoners could take apprenticeships while behind bars to train for jobs on release