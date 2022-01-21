While meeting in Geneva, the US and Russia hope to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine.

Both US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are in town for talks.

In a flurry of meetings this year, the US secretary of state and the Russian foreign minister arrived in Geneva ahead of scheduled talks on Friday in an effort to ease tensions and prevent conflict over Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were scheduled to meet at the historic President Wilson Hotel on the shores of Lake Geneva, where many tense negotiations involving world peace have taken place in recent decades, with both holding press conferences a few hours later.

On Thursday, Blinken warned Moscow that any military aggression against Ukraine would cost Russia dearly.

He stated that the United States and its allies prefer a diplomatic solution but are prepared to respond militarily if necessary.

Despite a series of security talks already held this year, diplomats expect little progress on Friday.

“Any Russian military forces crossing the Ukrainian border and committing new acts of aggression against Ukraine will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the US and our allies and partners,” he said at a news conference in Berlin.

Russia has stated that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union.

Blinken also met with the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in Berlin to discuss the latest developments and form a united front against Russia amid growing fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Following the meeting, Blinken stated that the US and its allies share the same goals and that diplomatic efforts to prevent another Russian invasion or destabilization of Ukraine are continuing.

The Geneva talks on Friday came after discussions in January.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met on October 10 in Washington, D.C.

Sherman stated after the meeting that she had drawn a line in the sand against any possible Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

“We’ve made it clear that if Russia invades Ukraine again, there will be significant costs and consequences well beyond what they did in 2014,” Sherman said afterward, referring to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

