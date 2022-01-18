While molesting a 5-year-old girl in Pennsylvania, a man is accused of giving her genital herpes.

A Pennsylvania man is accused of giving a 5-year-old girl genital herpes while molesting her.

A 5-year-old girl has been sentenced to live with genital herpes for the rest of her life.

According to police, the man accused of giving it to her while molesting her has been apprehended and imprisoned.

Bryan Nee, 31, of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., is the suspect, and he faces charges of rape, indecent assault, corruption of a minor, and unlawful contact with a minor.

According to Citizens Voice, which also says:

The arrest comes after the 5-year-old girl was diagnosed with genital herpes, prompting Luzerne County Children and Youth Services to file a police complaint in December 2021.

Eventually, the girl confessed to investigators that he forced her to touch him while she was bathing.

Nee told the girl it was “OK” for her to touch him, but she had to keep it a secret, according to police.

Last week, Nee was arraigned on the charges and taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, where he had yet to post bail of (dollar)25,000 at the time of publication.

In January, Nee will face a preliminary hearing in the case.

