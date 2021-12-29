While on duty, a member of the Queen’s Guard knocks over a young boy, but who is to blame?

While on duty, the Queen’s Guard knocks over a young boy, but who is to blame?

A VIDEO has surfaced showing a Queen’s Guard marching on duty and knocking over a young boy.

When a small boy stands in their way and is bulldozed by one of the Royal Guards, families can be seen watching.

Before knocking the youngster down at the Tower of London, the guard shouted for him to move.

Onlookers gasp in surprise as the child falls to the ground and then quickly rises to his feet, seemingly unharmed.

According to the video’s caption on TikTok, the lad was visiting for the holidays.

Since it was uploaded yesterday, the video has been viewed 1.2 million times, prompting users to speculate about who was at fault.

A group of onlookers claimed the guard should have used common sense and avoided knocking the kid down.

“That child isn’t dangerous,” one person wrote. “I understand it’s their job, but it’s a child, there was no reason to do that.”

“To all the people who say they’re just doing their job,” another user wrote.

Therein lies the issue if your job entails trampling children.”

“It wouldn’t kill the guard to walk around the child, if it’s adults in the way I understand it, but if it’s a child you can make an exception,” a third commenter agreed.

Others weren’t having it, pointing out that these were professional guards tasked with protecting the Queen.

“Watch all these people get pressed about the royal guards doing their job. you don’t move? you get trampled. easy,” one person said.

“I blame the parents,” wrote another. “They have no awareness of their surroundings.”

“People don’t understand that those guards are highly trained SOLDIERS there to protect the QUEEN,” a third added.

“We are aware of an incident at the Tower of London earlier today during a routine patrol,” an Army spokesman said.

“The on-duty guardsmen warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching, but the child unexpectedly ran out in front of the soldier, who tried to step over him and continue on his duty.

“The soldier checked on the child after the incident and was reassured that everything was fine.”