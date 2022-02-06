While on the other side of the world from his family, a young Glasgow man receives an unexpected cancer diagnosis.

Jamie, a lawyer from Glasgow, was solo traveling around Sydney on a gap year after finishing his law first degree when he developed an excruciating itch.

Jamie, who was 23 at the time of his diagnosis, said he was told by one doctor that he might ‘just be allergic to Australia.’

“I had been feeling quite tired before I left on my travels, but I just chalked it up to working hard for my law degree,” he explained.

My symptoms worsened once I arrived; I was sick, tired, and itchy, so I went to the doctor.

“They couldn’t figure out what was causing the itch, so they gave me a variety of creams to try.”

Spots and scratches covered my body.

One doctor treated me for scabies, while another suggested that I might be allergic to Australia.

“It wasn’t until another doctor ordered a chest X-Ray that they realized what was wrong.”

Jamie was alone in the hospital when he was diagnosed with Stage 2B Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“It was the last thing I expected to hear,” he added.

Cancer had never occurred to me.

I was alone in a strange hospital.

Everything was completely unexpected.

“I later discovered that my little cousin, who lives in Sydney, had been diagnosed with Leukemia a year before in the same hospital.”

Jamie’s mother Kate’s sister lives in Sydney, so he was able to seek support from her before returning home two weeks later.

Three days later, he was admitted to the Beatson.

Jamie then underwent a six-month chemotherapy treatment called ABVD.

The chemo drugs that are used in ABVD are named after them.

