While pregnant, Pennsylvania’s health secretary received a COVID-19 booster in the hopes of setting an example for other women.

After learning she is pregnant, Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary said she received a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Keara Klinepeter said she made her decision public to help other pregnant women overcome vaccine apprehension.

“I understand that this is a deeply personal decision, and I am aware that there is a lot of misinformation about vaccines in pregnancy.”

So let me reassure you,” Klinepeter, who had his booster shot in November, said.

Klinepeter has revealed that she is expecting a boy in June.

“So I understand the emotions, the hope, and the anxiety that comes with knowing a little person is growing inside of you,” she explained.

On Tuesday, Klinepeter and two other speakers spoke at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital to encourage pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They claim that pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing COVID-19-related complications, but that COVID-19 is safe for them and their unborn children.

They emphasized a new study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which included 46,000 pregnant women.

It was discovered that vaccinated women have no higher risk of complications than unvaccinated women, such as losing their baby or having a premature or underweight baby.

The findings corroborated previous research that found no adverse effects of vaccines on pregnant women.

Furthermore, they stated that COVID-19 poses a health risk to pregnant women who have not been vaccinated.

“The changes your body goes through to accommodate your pregnancy can put you at risk for COVID-19 complications like blood clots, severe lung injury, and other pregnancy complications,” said Dr.

Pennsylvania’s doctor general, Denise Johnson.

According to Johnson and others, research suggests that vaccinations protect unborn babies as well as breastfed babies.

They also stated that the COVID-19 vaccine has no effect on fertility or the likelihood of becoming pregnant.

‘Dr.’

“Misinformation” is causing pregnant women to go unvaccinated, according to Chavone Momon-Nelson, chair of the OB-GYN department at UPMC Carlisle Hospital.

According to the CDC, only about 40% of pregnant women are vaccinated, and Moman-Nelson claims the local rate is even lower.

“I encourage all pregnant women to discuss their questions and concerns with their [healthcare]providers…

