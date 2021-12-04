While rafting in Africa, a British backpacker, 18, was viciously attacked by a crocodile.

While rafting in Africa, an 18-year-old British backpacker was brutally attacked by a crocodile.

A TEEN British backpacker was savagely attacked by a huge crocodile while rafting, and was only saved when a friend dived in and punched the beast repeatedly.

When the killer croc attacked, the 18-year-old student was on a gap year adventure.

As the 10ft long monster clamped its powerful jaws on her leg and dragged her into a terrifying death roll, heroic guides and fellow rafters leapt into the river near the famous Victoria Falls in Zambia to save her.

One of her friends was able to punch the reptile hard enough to free her from its deadly grasp.

“Blood was everywhere,” according to eyewitnesses to the drama.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital, for life-saving surgery and to save her shredded leg.

The Sun obtained information from a source.

“They’d stopped rafting and she was swimming with a friend when it happened.

“As soon as it happened, he dove beneath the surface and began punching the crocodile mercilessly.”

“After that, others jumped in to assist.

It was a complete disaster.

There was blood everywhere, and people were thrashing.

She’s extremely fortunate to still be alive.”

“Eventually, the croc gave up, and they pulled her back into the boat,” the source continued.

“She was in a lot of pain.”

They did what they could to help her and arranged for an emergency medical evacuation.”

The victim, who was educated privately, was rafting with guides from a local company in Livingstone.

They were taking a break between rapids in the gorge below the famous Victoria Falls when the teenager decided to cool off by swimming with a friend.

“The guides said it was fine,” a family friend told The Sun.

“It’s extremely rare to find crocs where they were.”

Normally, the big ones are found above the falls.

“So she was extremely unlucky to be eaten, and she was extremely fortunate to be rescued.”

A bride-to-be in the same area lost her arm three years ago, just five days before her wedding, when a massive 16-foot crocodile attacked her.

Zanele Ndlovu miraculously recovered from her surgery and went ahead with her wedding to Brit Jamie Fox.

