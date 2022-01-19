While the Royal Family removes the Duke’s military titles from the website, Prince Andrew quietly deletes his Twitter account.

As the Royal Family removes the Duke’s military titles from the website, Prince Andrew quietly deletes his Twitter account.

His official Twitter handle, “@TheDukeofYork,” is now blank, with the message “This account does not exist.”

Days after the Queen stripped him of his military titles and the use of the “HRH” style, Prince Andrew quietly deleted his Twitter account.

His official Twitter handle, @TheDukeofYork, now shows a blank page with the message "This account doesn't exist."

“The Official Twitter Account for The Duke of York,” read the bio at one point.

HRH signs all of his tweets with AY.”

Prince Andrew’s official Youtube account appears to have been deleted, and the Royal Family’s website has been updated to remove a list of his honorary military roles and patronages.

In its place is a statement that mentions the Queen’s decision last week to deprive her second son of his Royal titles as part of Buckingham Palace’s effort to distance itself from him following sexual assault allegations.

The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen, with the Queen’s approval and agreement, and the Duke will continue to not carry out public duties, according to the Royal Family’s official website.

Prince Andrew’s official duties are listed in the past tense under the heading “Supporting the Queen,” which include attending Trooping the Colour and accompanying the monarch on her Diamond Jubilee tour to India.

“A key part of the Duke of York’s role was to support the Queen’s work as Head of State,” according to the website.

The news comes as Prince Andrew fights a potential civil suit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with him three times when she was 17 years old.

Ms Giuffre claims the abuse took place at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home and private island, as well as Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home, where she was convicted of sex trafficking last month.

The allegations have been refuted by Prince Andrew on numerous occasions.

The Palace said he would fight the case “as a private citizen” after the decision to strip Prince Andrew of his honorary titles was announced last week.

The Duke of York’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit was denied last Wednesday.

Judge Lewis Kaplan’s decision.

