While the Supreme Court considers Roe v. Wade, other cases are pending.

Following the Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to gain a foothold in state-by-state battles, while pro-choice advocates prepare to defend their cause.

Both sides appear to believe that a court reformed by former President Donald Trump will either overturn or severely weaken Roe.

“We’re in the middle of a storm,” said Elizabeth Nash, a state policy analyst for the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion think tank.

“We have to weather the storm so that, five, ten, fifteen years from now, we’ll be talking about how we repealed all these abortion bans.”

If the court allows it, the institute estimates that as many as 26 states will impose abortion-access restrictions within a year.

At least 12 states have “trigger bans” in place, which impose restrictions automatically if the Supreme Court overturns or weakens federal abortion protections.

Dobbs v. United States, the court’s most recent case, is currently pending.

A Mississippi law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is being challenged by the Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision in the United States Supreme Court

Wade, which was upheld in the Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision in 1992.

Casey allows states to regulate but not prohibit abortion until the fetal viability stage, which is around 24 weeks.

Although the outcome of the Mississippi case will not be known for months, Roe appears to be in jeopardy based on the opening arguments.

The Mississippi law has been endorsed by all six conservative justices on the Supreme Court, including Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barret.

“What we heard from the Supreme Court was incredibly disturbing,” said Ianthe Metzger, director of state media campaigns for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, one of the most vocal proponents of abortion rights.

“It wasn’t shocking, but it was concerning.”

Susan Arnall, the anti-abortion Right to Life League’s director of outreach, said she was encouraged by Justice Samuel Alito’s emphasis on the concept of “viability” for the fetus as a guiding principle for when to prohibit abortion.

Modern medical advances, she believes, will…

