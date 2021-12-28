While their exhausted mother rests, two adorable polar bear cubs wrestle in the snow.

While their exhausted mother rests, adorable polar bear cubs wrestle in the snow.

Brian Matthews of Durham photographed the four-month-olds as they emerged from their den in Manitoba, Canada.

“These cubs are between three and four months old,” the 43-year-old said.

“They were bothering their mother as she tried to rest and clean her fur in the snow by constantly wanting to play and fight.”

“The mother eventually resorted to pinning them under her legs for some rest, but they just kept wriggling out.”

“I felt extremely fortunate to be able to see something as incredible as this, with such relaxed bears,” the snapper added.