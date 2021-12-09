While training in Airdrie, Game of Thrones’ The Mountain goes crazy for steaks from local butchers.

Hafór Jlus “Thor” Björnsson, an Icelandic strongman and actor, is currently training at a local boxing gym and was in Glasgow last night for a performance at The Royal Concert Hall.

COP26 saw a slew of celebrity sightings in and around Glasgow, with Leonardo DiCaprio’s appearance at a fringe event in Maryhill being the most talked-about.

Now, Icelandic strongman and actor Hafór Jlus “Thor” Björnsson, aka The Mountain in Game of Thrones, has arrived in Airdrie, bringing with him a colossal presence.

The 33-year-old, who stands 6ft 9 tall, has been training at Billy Nelson’s gym in North Lanarkshire for the past few weeks. Nelson is Scotland’s most accomplished and successful boxing coach.

Thor’s Instagram feed shows him visiting Stirling Castle and taking a dip in Loch Lomond, as well as meeting WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall last night before an event he was hosting.

Ferguson’s of Airdrie, a local butcher, appears to have developed a strong affection for the actor, who claims they serve “the best steaks in Scotland.”

He captioned a photo he took at the butchers a few weeks ago, “The best steaks in Scotland! Guess how many kg of steak I’m holding.”

He then followed up with an Instagram story this morning, showing his hearty breakfast and captioning it, “Best steak and eggs in Airdrie,” and tagging the butchers in the story.

And, with all of his gym work, we’re curious as to how many steaks he consumes on a daily basis!