White Christmas is a dreadful prospect for drivers, with many anticipating severe weather.

Many drivers are concerned about the possibility of a white Christmas, and many are concerned about extreme weather conditions.

According to a survey of the nation’s road safety concerns for the upcoming holiday season, 73% of drivers dislike driving in the snow.

Even though long-range weather forecasts do not appear to be promising, many people are still hoping for a white Christmas.

However, with trips planned across the country during the holiday season and roads covered in snow and ice, it’s the last thing many motorists want.

Nextbase, a dash cam brand, conducted a study into the nation’s road safety concerns for the upcoming holiday season, and found that 73% of motorists dislike driving in the snow.

Motorists are concerned about more than just their own driving habits, with half of 1,000 respondents saying they are more concerned about other people’s habits.

Although the average driver is concerned about the weather and the abilities of other drivers on the road, many also admit to some surprising habits.

Half of those polled say they’ll be driving around with a car full of luggage and presents this Christmas, obstructing the back window in the process.

“Worse yet, more than a third of drivers believe it is acceptable to cram an extra passenger into their car for a short trip.”

“Sadly, road safety is an issue at this time of year,” said Bryn Booker, head of road safety at Nextbase.

We anticipate that drivers will be eager to get home, which is understandable.

“However, some motorists experience anxiety at this time of year, particularly this year, as a result of how lockdown has impacted driving skills.”

We encourage everyone to take a few moments before leaving to make sure their vehicle is ready and that they are ready for the journey.

“As much as possible, maintaining concentration and avoiding distractions will ensure that everyone arrives home safely.”

If you’re traveling with kids, for example, make sure they’ll be entertained in the back seats on the long drive home.”

“The safety of all road users is paramount, especially at this time of year when factors such as bad weather and increased traffic can pose a dangerous mix,” Jason Wakeford, head of campaigns at road safety charity Brake, added.

“It is critical that all drivers check their vehicles before leaving and exercise caution on the roads during the holiday season.”

