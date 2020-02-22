White figure filmed lurking in homeowner’s garage freaks out Reddit users

In the clip, a bizarre ghost-like shape seemed to dart out of a car, leaving dozens of Reddit users unable to explain it, with some claiming it even “blew their minds”

Spooky footage of a mysterious ” ghost” figure lurking in a homeowner’s garage has terrified the world of Reddit.

Nothing appears out of the ordinary at the beginning of the video, taken on a Ring doorbell.

But then a white object emerges from the top of the open garage.

It momentarily disappears before seemingly darting from one car to another.

The incident unfolded in just a matter of seconds but it was enough to pique the interest of Reddit viewers.

User u/altadam posted it two days ago with the caption: “Okay what the hell did I just see on my ring doorbell?”

It has since received more than 500 upvotes, with one writing: “Whoa. I usually find these posts ignorant and stupid, I couldn’t be more of a sceptic. But this one blew my mind.”

Another commented: “This is actually a good one and not just gravity working. Have you had other stuff happen?”

A third also believed something mysterious was at work, saying: “S***. It looks like a ghost.”

But some had more reasonable explanations. Some suggested it was simply a bug or spiderweb crossing the screen.

“I mean this honestly, it looks like someone is blowing literal smoke,” someone else claimed.

“Like smoking a cig or a joint in your driveway.”

It is not the first time people claimed to have spotted ghosts on camera.

Last week, a creepy figure was captured walking past a home CCTV.

And a man died moments after a weird “black shadow” was seen sweeping through him.