White House: 100M adults fully vaccinated against COVID

One hundred million adults in the US have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a White House official on Friday.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, said 55% of American adults now have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“That’s 100 million, nearly 40% of all adult Americans who are now fully vaccinated with protection from COVID-19 two weeks after getting their last shot,” he said.

More than 305 million doses have been distributed in the US, while 143.7 million have been administered as of early Thursday.

Almost 32.3 million cases have been recorded in the US since the start of the pandemic with more than 575,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Global cases are more than 150 million, with over 3.1 million deaths.