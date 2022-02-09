White House says truck protests at the US-Canada border are a threat to the auto industry.

Canada’s TRENTON

The White House said Wednesday that truck blockades in Canada have spread to three border crossings between Canada and the United States, posing a threat to the auto industry supply chain.

“We’re keeping a close eye on this,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a press conference.

“For the auto industry, the blockade poses a risk to supply chains.”

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s capital, which declared a state of emergency earlier this week, is still paralyzed by a nearly two-week truck blockade.

The Ottawa protesters are “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our daily lives,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during an emergency House of Commons debate this week.

It has to come to an end.”

“The citizens of Ottawa do not deserve to be harassed in their own communities.”

Protesters are demanding that the government end all mandatory coronavirus vaccine measures.

Police in Toronto, Canada’s largest city, took action Wednesday to secure road entry points to Queen’s Park, the provincial government’s headquarters in the downtown area, with a population of about 2.8 million.

The Ambassador Bridge connects Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, and about CAN(dollar)400 million (US(dollar)316 million) in trade passes between the two countries every day.

It is the primary crossing point for auto parts and agricultural goods.

On Wednesday, the blockade entered its third day.

The police are not removing the 50-75 vehicles at the crossing, according to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, because violence could erupt.

“You have a number of people…in the protest group who have openly stated…that they are willing to die for this particular cause,” Dilkens said.

Protests in support of the Ottawa blockade started in January in Coutts, Alberta.

30 and grew large enough to leave cross-border truckers stranded.

The Coutts crossing carries millions of dollars in trade.

Police said Wednesday that they are ready to intervene if necessary, but that they would prefer if the demonstrators took action on their own.

Another roadblock was erected near Windsor, in Sarnia, where transport trucks were backed up while attempting to cross the Blue Water Bridge into the United States.

Meanwhile, around 500 trucks continued to shut down Ottawa, and protesters remained “volatile,” according to Ottawa Police Deputy Chief Steve Bell.

Idling, noise, and open-fire violations had resulted in 22 arrests and over 1,300 tickets, according to police.