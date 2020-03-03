White House set to meet with senior airline, cruise…

WASHINGTON, March 2 – The White House is expected to meet Wednesday with top executives from U.S. airlines and the cruise industry amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, two people briefed on the matter said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is overseeing the administration’s efforts, is expected to attend, as are airline and cruise officials. U.S. airlines report travel demand has fallen sharply. Airlines have cut flights to Asia and Italy amid the crisis and canceled all flights to China until late April. (Reporting by Steve Holland and David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)