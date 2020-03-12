White House to discuss new travel restrictions on…

WASHINGTON, March 11 – The Trump administration is set to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries at a meeting on Wednesday, sources familiar with the discussions said.

It was not immediately clear whether an announcement was coming on Wednesday, but one source said new travel advisories could possibly be announced.

Two weeks ago the State Department raised the travel advisory level for Italy, calling on U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the country and avoid trips to the regions hardest hit by the respiratory illness. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Steve Holland and David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Sanders and Ross Colvin)