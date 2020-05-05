White-tailed eagles return to English skies for the first time in 240 years in stunning comeback

24 SHARES Share Tweet

The white-tailed eagle has been spotted in England for the first time in 240 years.

With a wing-span of 2.5 metres – making it the UK’s largest bird of prey – this particular type of eagle has not been seen in England since 1780, despite some birds being spotted in Scotland until 1916.

But a group of the eagles were released into the Isle of Wight last year, with the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation and Forestry England tracking four birds via GPS in several English regions.

The white-tailed eagle has a black-ridged tail, golden eyes and have yellow talons, legs and beaks.

While the tracking data showed that they were sedentary during the winter months, it revealed that the better weather of late has seen them fly to Somerset, Kent and Norfolk, with two birds – known as G318 and C393 – flying as far north as Yorkshire.

White-tailed eagles are categorised as generalist pretadors and can spend a great deal of time perched in high places before suddenly flying to great heights.

It is also believed that they tend to be found in densely populated areas, according to research from the Netherlands.

As well as targeting fish in the spring and summer months, the white-tailed eagles also target water birds later in the year as a source of food, while they are also found to eat rabbits and hares.

Campaigners are calling for anyone who spots the white-tailed eagles on English shores once again to take photographs or record sightings.