Whitney was blasted so loudly by an Amazon employee that neighbors wore earmuffs to bed because they couldn’t sleep.

A LOUD Amazon employee blasted Whitney Houston so loudly that sleep-deprived neighbors wore earmuffs to bed.

Seyed Mohammadi, 58, turned up the volume on Whitney Houston’s classic I Will Always Love You while listening to Smooth Radio.

He also performed Rihanna’s Take a Bow and Lewis Capaldi’s Hold Me While You Wait.

For years, neighbors were forced to listen to the noise late into the night and resorted to wearing headphones to get a good night’s sleep.

“There are 11 offences,” prosecutor Alexander Barbour told Birmingham Magistrates.

“Each charge represents an alleged violation of that notice by the continued use of amplified sound from Mr Mohammadi’s flat.”

“Mr Mohammadi’s case is that he was not present at the time, and the alleged noises were made by someone else.”

“We claim that the council has hard evidence that the sounds were unmistakably coming from his flat, and that Mr Mohammadi violated the relevant notice.”

Noise inspectors from the Birmingham City Council came to his house 35 times and served him with a nuisance abatement notice.

To figure out which songs were coming through the walls, they used the Shazam mobile app.

Three neighbors said they could hear Bruno Mars, Ellie Goulding, Phil Collins, John Lennon, Madonna, and Sting singing loudly.

Mohammadi was found guilty on Monday of 11 counts of failure to comply with a nuisance abatement notice.

He claimed he was either at work or asleep when the noise abatement was broken.

“The times you’re giving have nothing to do with the music comic from my flat,” Mohammadi told the court.

I have to work six nights a week.

“I’m not in the room.”

He claimed he only had a battery-operated pocket radio that couldn’t produce loud noises.

One neighbor claimed that the loud music prevented them from entertaining friends and family, while another claimed that they wore headphones to drown out the noise.

Robert Hedges, a council officer, recorded ten-minute segments of the blaring noise at a neighbor’s flat.

Pop music and fast, dance-type music with repetitive bass, he said, could be heard late at night and early the next morning.

Mr Hedges told magistrates that during a visit to Mohammadi’s flat in April last year, he stood in the street and heard the music through open windows.

He then went into a neighbor’s house and listened to Whitney Houston’s classic play through the walls.

Mohammadi was fined £3,000 and ordered to pay £1,500 in court costs as well as £150 in compensation to three different neighbors.