WHO adds Kazakhstan’s coronavirus-like pneumonia cases to COVID-19 statistics

NUR-SULTAN, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The World Health Organization (WHO) has combined the PCR-negative pneumonia cases with clinical signs of COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan into the total coronavirus tally on its website.

Since Aug. 1, Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry has registered the pneumonia cases with coronavirus-like symptoms on a daily basis. But confirmed COVID-19 cases and pneumonia with coronavirus-like symptoms are identified in two categories on the official website coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the website, Kazakhstan has recorded 13,121 pneumonia cases with clinical signs of COVID-19 as of Aug. 9, with 152 pneumonia-related deaths, while the total confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 98,701, with 72,273 recoveries and 1,058 deaths.

According to WHO statistics, Kazakhstan has recorded 109,939 COVID-19 cases, with 1,109 deaths as of Aug. 8.

Kazakhstan has seen a spike in COVID-19 and pneumonia cases since June. Health Minister Aleksei Tsoi announced on July 17 that starting from Aug. 1, pneumonia cases with clinical signs of COVID-19 would also be registered on a daily basis.

In early August, Tsoi said the country has passed the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. Since Aug. 6, the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has dropped below 1,000. Enditem