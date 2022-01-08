Who are the members of the Supreme Court?

THE SUPREME COURT is the highest federal court in the United States, with the authority to overturn presidential orders.

But who are the Supreme Court’s nine justices, what do they do, and how are they chosen?

The Supreme Court is made up of nine justices who meet in Washington, DC at the Supreme Court Building.

The Chief Justice of the United States, John G Roberts Jr., was appointed to the position in July 2015.

George W Bush appointed Roberts, 65, to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2003.

After Sandra Day O’Connor retired from the Supreme Court in 2005, Bush nominated him to replace her.

Bush changed his nomination to Chief Justice after the then-Chief Justice, William H. Rehnquist, died on September 3, 2005.

His nomination to the Supreme Court as Chief Justice was the first since Stephen Breyer in 1994.

President George H.W. Bush nominated Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court.

He is the Supreme Court’s second African-American appointment.

Stephen G. Breyer is one of the Supreme Court’s longest-serving Justices.

On May 17, 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated him, and he has been in office since August 3, 1994.

President George W. Bush nominated Samuel A. Alito Jr on October 31, 2005, and he has been serving on the Supreme Court since January 31, 2006.

He is regarded as one of the Supreme Court’s most conservative Justices.

Alito Jr. is the court’s 110th Justice, the second Italian American, and the 11th Roman Catholic.

President Barack Obama nominated Sonia Sotomayor on May 26, 2009, and she has served since August 8, 2009.

Sotomayor is the Supreme Court’s first Hispanic and Latina member.

Elena Kagan is an Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court.

President Barack Obama nominated her on May 10, 2010, and she has served since August 7, 2010.

Kagan is the Court’s fourth female member.

Neil McGill Gorsuch is an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump nominated him on January 31, 2017 and he has been in office since April 10, 2017.

Justice Antonin Scalia’s death left a vacancy on the Supreme Court, and Gorsuch was nominated to fill it.

Amy Coney Barrett, 48, is the most recent Supreme Court Justice to be appointed.

President Donald Trump nominated her and she has been in office since October 27, 2020.

She served as a United States circuit judge in the past,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.