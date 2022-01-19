Who are the pork pie plotters? Conservative MPs hoping to force a no-confidence vote on Boris Johnson.

As MPs elected in 2019 turn against him, the Prime Minister appears to be inching closer to a formal leadership challenge.

Boris Johnson could be deposed by his own MPs this week, according to reports, after a group of Red Wall Conservatives plotted his downfall.

About 20 MPs elected in 2019 are thought to have turned against him after meeting in secret on Tuesday to plan when they would send letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee.

Eleven senators are said to have sent in their letters overnight, with the rest planning to do so after today’s PMQs.

A total of 54 Conservatives must have written to Sir Brady to force a vote of no confidence.

Because one of its members represents the Melton Mowbray constituency – the Leicester town famous for baking the savory dish – the 2019 Red Wall Tories have been dubbed the “pork pie plot.”

We’ll take a look at who is thought to be a member of the pork pie plotters down below.

MP for Rutland and Melton, Alicia Kearns

Alicia Kearns, who was elected to the Leicestershire seat in December 2019, is one of the ringleaders attempting to depose the Prime Minister.

She is thought to have hosted the meeting in her office, which is why it has been dubbed the “pork pie plot” because she represents the Melton Mowbray constituency, which is famous for its pork pies.

Ms. Kearns has denied leading a revolt.

Bishow Auckland MP Dehenna Davison

One of the ringleaders of the group has been identified as Dehenna Davison, who hosts a GB News program with former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

She’s been “madly whipping up the Red Wallers” against the PM, a senior Tory source told the Daily Mail.

Chris Loder, Member of Parliament for West Dorset

Chris Loder is also said to have played a key role in the plot’s development.

He issued a statement last week, expressing his “deep embarrassment” over allegations that parties were held in Downing Street in violation of Covid rules.

“With the recent revelations about Downing Street parties at their peak, I’d like you to know how I and the majority of my colleagues feel.

