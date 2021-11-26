Who are the smugglers putting the lives of desperate migrants in jeopardy on the Channel Islands?

Who are the people smugglers putting the lives of desperate migrants in jeopardy in the Channel Islands?

According to Andrea Wilson, deputy director of the National Crime Agency, a “high percentage” of attempted border crossings are facilitated by criminal networks that “do not care” about the migrants’ lives.

The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel have brought the role of organized crime in the crisis into sharp focus, with Boris Johnson warning that they are “literally getting away with murder.”

Following the tragedy on Wednesday, French authorities arrested five people traffickers.

“They have no qualms about putting vulnerable people in extremely dangerous situations just to profit from them,” she said as a French judicial investigation was launched.

This summer, I revealed how criminal networks are profiting up to £80 million a year from exploiting migrants desperate to reach the UK by investing heavily in a surge in perilous crossings.

They’ve been attempting to overwhelm coastguards by sending waves of poorer migrants in underpowered “economy-class” boats with little chance of success as decoys before launching fast “first-class” dinghies, thanks to their knowledge of weather patterns and the use of taxis to transport supplies from Belgium.

One migrant who had survived a previous crossing described how he and 15 other people from Syria and Yemen were left stranded in the middle of the Channel after the smuggler – an Iranian Kurd known as the “tall man” – had only given them enough diesel to get them past the French coast.

They were forced to carry the packed boat through a forest to the sea before inflating and building it themselves by a man who the migrant thought was carrying a gun.

“It’s not on me if you die,” the man said after they paid him nearly £50,000 for the boat.

“Go forth and confront your fate.”

Smuggling, on the other hand, begins thousands of miles away from the UK.

Small boat migrants mainly come from just eight countries, according to Home Office figures presented in evidence to a Commons select committee hearing last year.



