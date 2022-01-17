Who betrayed Anne Frank, and what happened to her after Arnold van den Berg was named as a new suspect?

What happened to Anne Frank, the WWII diarist, as Arnold van den Berg was named as a new suspect?

A new investigation has uncovered a possible Nazi traitor who may have betrayed Anne Frank and her family.

The most well-known first-hand account of Jewish life during World War II is Frank’s diary.

She and her family went into hiding for two years before being discovered.

She was 15 years old when she died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945.

Members of a cold case team now believe they’ve figured out the “most likely scenario” for who betrayed the Franks, which led to their discovery.

The investigators’ conclusion, outlined in Canadian academic and author Rosemary Sullivan’s new book The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation, is that it could have been a prominent Jewish notary named Arnold van den Bergh.

The team, led by FBI agent Vincent Pankoke, believes he revealed the Frank family’s secret annex hiding place to German occupiers in order to save his own family from deportation and murder in Nazi concentration camps.

“We’ve looked into over 30 suspects in 20 different scenarios, leaving one we like to call the most likely scenario,” said filmmaker Thijs Bayens, who came up with the idea for the cold case team.

“There is no smoking gun because betrayal is circumstantial,” he added, adding that the group did not have “100% certainty.”

From July 1942 to August 1944, the Franks and four other Jewish people hid in the annex, which they reached via a secret staircase hidden behind a bookcase.

After that, they were deported to internment camps.

Otto Frank, Anne’s father, was the only one who survived the war.

Anne and her sister both died in the concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen.

After the war, Anne’s diary was published, and it became a symbol of hope and perseverance that has been translated into dozens of languages and read by millions.

Despite previous investigations, the identity of the person who revealed their hiding place has remained a mystery.

According to the findings, Otto was among the first to learn of the possible involvement of van den Bergh, a prominent member.

