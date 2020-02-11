Who can really afford Lionel Messi? Barcelona star’s realistic options if he quits club

The 32-year-old, who is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, is embroiled in controversy at Barca and could be keen to depart the club in the summer

Lionel Messi has been at the centre of a media storm this week after reports emerged of the Argentinian becoming increasingly dissatisfied at the Nou Camp.

The mercurial Argentinian broke character to call out Barcelona’s sporting director and his former teammate, Eric Abidal, on social media for his comments surrounding former manager Ernesto Valverde’s departure.

Abidal suggested that the club’s players were not working hard enough or satisfied under Valverde, which led to him advising club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to terminate the 55-year-old’s contract.

Messi took issue with this and was also allegedly involved in a training ground bust-up with a teammate, believed to be goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, earlier in the week.

These developments have led to fresh rumours that the six-time Ballon d’Or recipient could be on his way out of the club he has been with since he was 13 years of age.

A clause in his contract could allow him to depart the Catalan side for free in the summer, but any new club would still have to cover his basic £1.15 million weekly salary, as well as additional image rights payments and bonuses totalling about £425k per week.

Starsport looks at which clubs could afford Messi should he exit Barca in search of a new challenge, according to figures from the Deloitte Football Money League.

Where could the 32-year-old potentially end up?

A reunion with former boss Pep Guardiola could be a tempting proposition for Messi if he decides to seek pastures new.

The defending Premier League champions, backed financially by members of the Emirati royal family, are one of the only clubs that can realistically afford him having earned £538.2m in revenue during 2018/19.

A move to Manchester would mean regular competition for domestic and European trophies as well as resuming his working relationship with Guardiola, who managed Barca from 2008 to 2012, overseeing one of the club’s most successful periods.

The decorated Spaniard won 14 trophies during his time there, and English football fans will be hoping that the prospect of being similarly successful in England with his old boss could tempt Messi to the Premier League with City.

French heavyweights PSG have dealt with Barcelona on a number of previous occasions.

Ronaldinho made the switch to the Nou Camp from Les Parisiens in 2004 for a £32m fee, while fellow countryman Neymar went the other way in 2017 for a staggering £198 million, a world-record fee.

The club took home £560.5m in revenue, slightly more than City, during 2018/19 and are among the richest sides in the world.

They would be able to pay Messi’s lofty salary and reunite him with Neymar, with the two players winning the Champions League together in 2015.

However, with Ligue 1 being largely uncompetitive in terms of title fights, Messi may choose to look elsewhere unless he can be financially swayed.

A switch to Bavaria would allow the legendary attacker to link up with an all-new selection of world-class teammates.

The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich would greet him at Bayern, who have proved themselves as one of Europe’s most feared outfits.

They are one of only three sides to have won all three major European trophies – the Champions League, Europa League and Cup Winners’ Cup – most recently overcoming Borussia Dortmund at Wembley to become continental champions in 2013.

Their dominance in the Bundesliga has dwindled slightly this season, as they find themselves in a three-way scrap for the league honour with Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

This could entice Messi to join and provide the cutting edge Bayern need to eliminate any doubt as to their superiority.

They racked up over £580 million in revenue during 2018/19, thus are likely to be able to cover his astronomical wages.

The Red Devils should be considered as a potential destinations given the sheer size and financial power of the club.

United are indisputably one of the world’s biggest teams, and despite enduring an ongoing seven-year wait for a domestic title they have the pulling power to join the auction for arguably the game’s greatest ever player.

They totalled £627.1m in revenue from the 2018/19 campaign, making them the third highest-earning side in the world.

Whether or not he would choose to join the Old Trafford club, however, is a different story given their dramatic fall from grace since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

It seems more likely that the Argentinian would prefer to move to a side more firmly in the hunt for silverware than the 20-time Premier League champions currently are.

Football fans everywhere would rub their hands with glee upon Messi’s arrival at the Old Lady as he would finally be playing on the same team as fellow legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal’s all-time record goalscorer joined the club at the beginning of the season and has enjoyed life in Italy so far, scoring 19 goals in as many games.

Juventus could have the financial muscle to tempt Messi as well, having earned £405.2m in 2018/19, but still fall well short of the likes of City and United who picked up hundreds of millions more.

The club may also fear upsetting the apple cart by fielding both of the world’s best players at the same time, with Ronaldo especially likely to want to remain the team’s focal point.

Okay, this one won’t happen, but Los Blancos are the closest side to Barca in terms of revenue.

They were the second highest-earning club on the planet in 2018/19, collecting £667.5m, behind only the Catalan giants who pocketed a whopping £741.1m.

In a parallel universe maybe this could come off, and putting the colossal rivalry between the two clubs to one side a deal could well be financially viable.

However, the Barca ties are simply far too strong to ever envisage Messi sporting that famous white shirt.