Who can travel to Australia under the new border restrictions and what are working holiday visas?

From December 1st, Australia will relax its strict entry requirements and welcome foreigners with working holiday, temporary, and provisional visas.

From next week, Australia will be open to UK tourists – but only for those on a working holiday visa.

Australia’s international safe travel zone list, which currently only includes New Zealand and allows citizens to travel freely, is expanding to include Japan, Korea, and Singapore – Asian countries with some of the highest vaccination rates and lowest Covid rates in the world.

Now isn’t the time to book a flight.

The majority of tourists will have to wait longer to enter Australia, as the new rules take effect on Wednesday, but only for a limited number of visa holders.

Travelers from the United Kingdom, including students, skilled workers, family visa holders, and working holidaymakers, will be able to enter Australia if they are fully vaccinated, starting on December 1st.

Travelers must also provide proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test result obtained within three days of departure, in addition to a valid visa.

Only three Australian states and territories – New South Wales, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory – have announced that international travel will be permitted without the need for quarantine.

Once inside the country, travel to other states or territories may be prohibited, or a quarantine period may be imposed.

Yes, starting December 1st, Japanese, Singaporean, and Korean citizens will be able to visit Australia without having to worry about quarantine.

The countries have been added to the list of international safe travel zones alongside New Zealand.

If you have a passport from one of these three countries, however, you will not be able to enter Australia directly from the UK.

The travel corridor exemption only applies to citizens who fly to Australia from their home country.

UK citizens between the ages of 18 and 30 (inclusive) can apply for a 12-month working holiday visa.

The visa, which costs £268 (AUD495), must be applied for from outside Australia, and you cannot bring your dependent children with you.

The relaxation of restrictions is an “important first step,” according to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, made possible by the country’s high vaccination rates.

He stated that he will “step by step” welcome tourists from other countries, including the United Kingdom.

