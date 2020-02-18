WHO-China expert team begins coronavirus field inspections

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — A joint expert team consisting of experts from China and the World Health Organization Monday began field inspections on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese health official said Monday.

The expert team will go to Beijing, Guangdong Province and Sichuan Province to conduct inspections, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference.

A symposium was held by the NHC Sunday, which was attended by nearly 80 people, including joint expert team members and representatives from the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, Mi said.

At the symposium, NHC deputy director Li Bin briefed attendees on nationwide prevention and control measures, vowed to work with the international community to address the challenge of the epidemic and welcomed suggestions from the expert team, according to Mi.

Representatives from State Council ministries and administrations introduced their prevention and control work. The attendees talked with Hubei, the virus-hit province, during a teleconference, and discussed the epidemic situation, control and prevention measures in communities and rural areas, wildlife management and drug and vaccine development.

The joint expert team acknowledged China’s prevention and control measures, as well as the dedication of Chinese medical workers, Mi said.