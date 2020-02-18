WHO commends steps taken by Sri Lankan authorities to control COVID-19

COLOMBO, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Sri Lanka Dr. Razia Pendse has commended Sri Lanka at the way it has controlled a possible outbreak of COVID-19 in the island country, local media reported Tuesday.

Expressing her views on a talk show, hosted by the “Independent Television Network (ITN)”, Razia said that she admired the steps taken by Sri Lanka to control the virus through educating the public and easing unnecessary fears and carrying out quarantine in an effective way.

According to Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry, the only confirmed coronavirus patient, a 43-year old, has been fully cured but she continues to be warded at the island’s Infectious Disease Hospital under further observation.

The ministry said three more suspected cases were admitted in hospital, out of which two were foreign nationals.

“Persons suffering from common flu or seasonal influenza are advised to wear face masks in order to protect family members, co-workers and the public,” the ministry was quoted by local media as saying.