Who constructed Machu Picchu?

Who was responsible for the construction of Machu Picchu?

The Machu Picchu citadel, located northwest of Cuzco, Peru, is a 15th-century citadel that is thought to have been a royal estate or sacred religious site.

Who, however, constructed the enigmatic landmark?

The Incas’ civilisation was nearly wiped out by Spanish invaders in the 16th century, and the Machu Picchu is thought to have belonged to them.

In the 15th and 16th centuries, the Inca Empire ruled western South America.

Historians believe the site was abandoned 100 years after it was built, most likely around the time the Spanish began their conquest of the mighty pre-Columbian civilisation in the 1530s.

There is no evidence that the conquistadors ever attacked or even approached the mountaintop citadel, which some have speculated was abandoned due to a smallpox epidemic.

The existence of the abandoned citadel was a secret known only to peasants living in the region for hundreds of years, until American archaeologist Hiram Bingham stumbled upon it in 1911.

Because the Incas did not have a written language, there are no written records of the site while it was in use.

The names of the structures, their alleged uses, and the people who lived there are all the work of modern archeologists based on physical evidence, including tombs at the site.

Many modern archaeologists believe Machu Picchu was a royal estate for Inca emperors and nobles, especially the Inca emperor Pachacuti (1438–1472).

Others have speculated that it was a sacred site, citing its proximity to mountains and other geographical features revered by the Incas.

It is often referred to as the “Lost City of the Incas” because it is the most well-known symbol of Inca civilisation.

Machu Picchu was constructed with polished dry-stone walls in the Inca style.

The Incas were masters of ashlar, a technique in which stone blocks are cut to fit together tightly without mortar.

The Intihuatana, the Temple of the Sun, and the Room of the Three Windows are the three main structures.

The majority of the outlying structures have been reconstructed to give visitors a better idea of how they appeared in the past.

By 1976, 30% of Machu Picchu had been restored, and the project is still ongoing.