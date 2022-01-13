Who could succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, according to the latest odds and a list of Tory leadership contenders

Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign as Prime Minister after admitting to attending a garden party at Number 10 in May 2020, during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, has already called for the Prime Minister to resign, describing him as a “pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road.”

Mr Johnson’s resignation is also being pushed by Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross, with two-thirds of the public believing he should resign, according to a recent poll.

But, if he does resign, who will succeed him as Prime Minister?

Most bookmakers have Chancellor Rishi Sunak as the favorite to succeed Mr Johnson, with his odds hovering around 21.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is around 31 years old, is following him closely.

Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt, the Housing and Communities Secretaries, are both around 81 years old, while Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, is around 141 years old.

Tom Tugendhat, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, both have a chance to be the next Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak has long been regarded as Mr Johnson’s natural successor, and despite a drop in popularity in the last year, he remains one of the most popular Cabinet ministers.

Despite only being appointed Foreign Secretary late last year, Ms Truss is said to be canvassing fellow Conservative MPs in a bid for the top job.

If Mr Johnson resigns, the Conservative Party will hold a leadership election, with the winner taking control of both the party and the prime ministership.

There are two stages to the competition.

Conservative MPs ran for office in the first round.

After that, all Conservative MPs vote in a series of rounds to narrow the field down to just two candidates.

Conservative Party members will vote on the final two candidates in the second round of the election.

Yes, Mr Johnson could be forced out if he refuses to resign, but only by his Conservative colleagues.

Ms. Grey and the investigators

