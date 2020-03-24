Who cut off his sleeve to avoid waking a sleeping cat? The Weekend quiz

From the UK’s largest reptile to Nicole Kidman, test your knowledge with the Weekend quiz
1 What did Herostratus do to become famous?
2 P Company is a selection process for what body?
3 Which Shakespeare title character is 13 years old?
4 What are catalogued on the Aarne–Thompson–Uther Index?
5 What is the UK’s largest native reptile?
6 Who cut off his sleeve to avoid waking a sleeping cat?
7 What was first performed at the interval of Eurovision1994?
8 Roy, Michael, Sue, Kirsty: who came next?
What links:
9 Bardsey Island, Gwynedd and Strumble Head, Pembrokeshire?
10 Theremin; saxophone; sousaphone?
11 Gabriel Spenser; Alexander Hamilton; Alexander Pushkin?
12 Issigonis car; eg HB; Cape Town archbishop; Jayne Torvill?
13 Tuff; gabbro; diabase; scoria; pumice?
14 Nicole Kidman; Lydia Leonard; Elizabeth Debicki?
15 Mercator; Hammer; Goode; Robinson; Peters?
The answers
1 Burned down the Temple of Artemis in Ephesus.
2 Parachute regiment.
3 Juliet.
4 Folktales.
5 Grass snake.
6 Prophet Muhammad (in Islamic tradition).
7 Riverdance.
8 Lauren (Laverne, Desert Island Discs presenters).
9 Cardigan Bay in Wales (northern and southern ends).
10 Musical instruments named after people: Leon Theremin; Adolphe Sax; John Philip Sousa.
11 Killed in duels, by: Ben Johnson; Aaron Burr; Georges d’Anthès.
12 Styles of skirt: mini; pencil; tutu; skater.
13 Types of igneous rock.
14 Played Virginia Woolf on film and TV: The Hours; Life In Squares; Vita & Virginia.
15 World map projections.
Leave a Reply