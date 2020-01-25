Who, exactly? Cindy McCain says ‘WE’ all knew about Epstein’s sex crimes

Cindy McCain, widow of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, has raised more than a few eyebrows after remarking that Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific crimes against young women were common knowledge. But common for whom, exactly?

Speaking at a conference in Florida, McCain claimed that a girl from her daughter’s high school was one of Epstein’s victims, and said that she hoped the accused sex trafficker –who allegedly killed himself while in detention at a Manhattan prison– was “in hell.”

Her uncontroversial condemnation of the shadowy multi-millionaire was followed by a rather more curious statement.

“Epstein was hiding in plain sight,” said Cindy McCain. “We all knew about him. We all knew what he was doing, but we had no one that was – no legal aspect that would go after him. They were afraid of him. For whatever reason, they were afraid of him.”

She didn’t elaborate, leaving many on social media to speculate on what she meant.

If McCain knew about Epstein she should have come forward, noted numerous Twitter users. Inaction and silence led to “trafficked, sexually assaulted kids & adults” paying the price, one unimpressed commenter argued.

McCain only spoke out against Epstein “after he [was]dead,” read a similarly scornful reply to her comments.

Epstein’s purported suicide in August occurred as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges, more than a decade after receiving a ‘sweetheart deal’ from the government for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Surveillance footage from last July showing an earlier alleged suicide attempt by Epstein was inexplicably deleted, after first being reported lost then later found.

