WHO experts coming to China for joint epidemic control: NHC

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — China and the World Health Organization (WHO) will form a joint expert team to conduct in-depth discussions on and evaluations of the novel coronavirus epidemic and the containment, said a spokesperson with the National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday.

They will provide suggestions on joint prevention and control of the coronavirus outbreak to China and other affected countries in the next step, Mi Feng told a press conference in Beijing.

An advance team of the WHO is scheduled to arrive in Beijing Monday to discuss related arrangements with the Chinese side, Mi said.

“We welcome international experts including those from the United States to take part in the joint expert team,” Mi said, adding that appropriate arrangements for the team will be made after thorough consultation and communication.