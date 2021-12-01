Who flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, the ‘Lolita Express’?

Who flew on the ‘Lolita Express,’ a private jet owned by Jeffrey Epstein?

Between the early 1990s and 2004, a number of celebrities flew on JEFFREY Epstein’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” according to his former pilot.

Lawrence Visosk confirmed under oath that former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew, were among the passengers on the late financier’s Gulf Stream plane.

Jeffrey Epstein was accused of courting underage girls and flying them between his homes across the United States using a plane.

Epstein owned the luxurious Boeing 727 aircraft, but the details of what happened on the flights are a closely guarded secret.

Epstein is accused of organizing orgies on board the three-engine commercial jet, according to his victims.

The luxurious plane featured deluxe furnishings, a large galley, a spacious cabin lounge, and a master bedroom.

During his time flying Epstein and others, the plane’s pilot is said to have completed around 1,000 flights.

Former President Donald Trump was aboard Epstein’s distinctive Gulf Stream plane, according to Lawrence Visoski during the prosecution.

He never saw any sexual activity on the plane or any underage girls without their parents.

“I certainly remember President Trump,” the pilot told the jury, “but not many people associate with him.”

He also stated that Trump was on Epstein’s plane before assuming the presidency.

Trump has previously attempted to distance himself from the late financier, allegedly barring him from his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago.

In a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, Trump described Epstein as a “terrific guy” who preferred “younger” women.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” the former president continued to the outlet.

It’s even been said that he enjoys beautiful women as much as I do, and that many of them are young.

Jeffrey is undeniably social.”

According to the pilot, Prince Andrew flew on a private jet with Epstein and his alleged 17-year-old sex slave Virginia Roberts, according to the Sun.

The allegation, which was made in court documents, is the first to link the Duke of York and Roberts to Epstein’s plane.

David Rodgers, 66, testified in court that Epstein, Andrew, and Virginia, who was 17 at the time, went to the US Virgin Islands on one of their trips.

According to flight logs obtained by the Mail Online in 2000, Prince Andrew was aboard Epstein’s plane on a flight from New Jersey to Florida.

Andrew did not engage in sexual activity on the Lolita Express, according to the evidence.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was a frequent passenger on the Lolita Express, flying…

