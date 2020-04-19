Who has the real power in the United States: behind the dispute between Donald Trump and the governors

“Sometimes we think that the national government is strong and ‘supreme’, but it is often difficult for it to get states, companies or individuals to do what they want. Since presidents share a large number of powers with other actors, such as Congress, governors, and judges, their main powers are informal, to persuade, rather than to force things. Therefore, governors have a great capacity to govern their states, and the federal government has a limited number of tools to alter what they do, ”said political scientist John Nugent, director of Research and Institutional Planning at Connecticut College, in dialogue with Infobae.