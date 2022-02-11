Who is Anderson Cooper’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Benjamin Maisani?

ANDERSON Cooper is raising his two children with Benjamin Maisani, his ex-partner.

Maisani is a real estate developer and nightclub owner.

Maisani was born in Corsica, France, on January 27, 1973.

He received a bachelor’s degree in arts from Hunter College.

Maisani decided to open his own bar, which he named “Eastern Bloc,” after serving at one.

It was in this bar that he formed friendships with the wealthy and famous, including Andy Cohen, who was a frequent visitor.

Maisani has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Wealthy Persons.

The couple began dating in 2009 and dated for nine years before announcing their breakup in 2018.

Despite being together since 2009, they only made their relationship public in 2015.

Cooper had taken at least five trips to Dallas, where he had been spending time with doctor Victor Lopez, and they had called it quits.

“Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago,” Cooper told ET online at the time. “We are still family to each other, and love each other very much.”

The couple reportedly stayed in touch and remained close friends after their split.

Cooper made the announcement on Anderson Cooper 360 after the couple welcomed their second son together.

Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper is Cooper’s new baby boy.

Sebastian is Cooper and Ben’s second child, following Wyatt, who was born two years prior.

“He mostly just sleeps, eats, and poops,” Cooper said on CNN.

Wyatt calls him “daddy” and Benjamin “papa,” according to the star journalist.

Yes, the couple will raise both of their sons together.

“Even though we’re no longer together, Maisani will be a co-parent to Wyatt,” Cooper said.

“He’s a part of my family, and I want him to be a part of Wyatt’s as well.”

Maisani has kept their child’s birth a secret, but it has been confirmed that he was present in the delivery room when Wyatt was born via surrogate.

Cooper chose Wyatt as the child’s name, revealing on Instagram that he named him after his father.

“He’s named after my father, who died when I was ten,” he explained.

I hope to be half as good as he was as a father.”

Cooper recently shared some adorable pictures of his young son on social media.

He also discussed how becoming a father had affected his life.

“We’re co-parents,” she explains.

Cooper said, “We are a family,” when Sebastian’s birth was announced on February 10, 2022.

