Who is Anna Peckham, Senator Tom Cotton’s wife?

Senator Tom Cotton’s wife, Anna Peckham, is who?

Arkansas Representative Tom Cotton, despite being a junior member of the US House, is well-versed in politics.

The congressman, a Harvard Law graduate, former law clerk, and veteran, is well-known for stoking debate on Twitter and in opinion pages.

Cotton and his wife, Anna Peckham, are believed to have met in 2013.

Cotton was sworn in as Arkansas’s fourth district representative the same year.

In 2014, the couple married in a private ceremony.

Peckham, who is also an attorney, grew up in rural Nebraska and graduated from Pepperdine University in California with a bachelor’s degree.

She later moved to New York, where she earned a law degree from Yeshiva University’s Benjamin N Cardozo School of Law.

Politics is something that both of them are interested in.

In 2002, Peckham worked as a press intern for Republican Senator Chuck Hagel, and she is now a Virginia licensed attorney.

Peckham has maintained his preference for privacy as Cotton’s prominence in Washington has grown.

Gabriel and Daniel are the couple’s two sons.

Cotton is currently balancing his work on Capitol Hill and his constituents, so the family is split between Washington and Arkansas.

Peckham and their sons were in the Senate gallery in January 2021 when Cotton was sworn in for a second term.

Cotton was sworn in using his son Gabriel’s Bible, according to his own website.

Cotton is said to have left the law after graduating from Harvard Law School and completing a clerkship with the United States Court of Appeals because of the September 11th attacks.

He was driven to serve, and he spent about five years in the Army on active duty.

Cotton worked for McKinsey andamp; Co., a well-known consulting firm, between the Army and the Senate.

