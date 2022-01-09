Who is Bible John, the unidentified serial killer who is suspected of killing three women in Glasgow?

Who is Bible John, the unidentified serial killer suspected of murdering three women in Glasgow?

Following the release of a new photo of the serial killer, which sparked renewed interest in the murders of Helen Puttock, Jemima McDonald, and Patricia Docker, the BBC is airing a two-part documentary this month.

Bible John is a serial killer who is suspected of murdering three young women in Glasgow between 1968 and 1969, more than 50 years ago.

Helen Puttock, Jemima McDonald, and Patricia Docker are the three women involved in the “largest murder hunt Scotland has ever seen,” according to the BBC.

Before committing the heinous acts, the killer quoted from the Bible and rant about adultery, earning him the moniker.

He’s never been apprehended, and his true identity is unknown.

According to the BBC, all three women were killed in a “similar brutal and sadistic fashion” at the Barrowland Ballroom (also known as Barrowlands).

Patricia was a 25-year-old nurse in Glasgow.

In February 1968, she attended an event at the iconic venue, but was tragically found strangled the next morning.

Jemima, 32, was strangled, raped, and beaten to death in an old tenement building more than a year later, in August 1969.

Helen, 29, was found murdered three months later after boarding a taxi with the suspect and her sister and being dropped off at her house.

