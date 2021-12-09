Who is Brian Williams and how much money does he have?

What is the net worth of Brian Williams?

Brian Williams, the chief anchor of MSNBC, has worked for NBC News for over 20 years.

Williams announced his departure from MSNBC on November 9, 2021, after nearly two decades on the job.

Williams, 62, was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, on May 5, 1959.

In 1981, he was hired at KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, Kansas, for his first broadcasting job.

Williams moved to Washington, DC in 1982 to cover local news at the then-independent station WTTG, and then to Philadelphia to work for WCAU, which was then owned and operated by CBS.

In New York City, he broadcast on WCBS in 1987.

In 1993, Williams joined NBC News as a national weekend nightly news anchor and chief White House correspondent.

He joined MSNBC and CNBC’s The News with Brian Williams in 1996 as an anchor and managing editor.

On The NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, he also worked as a weekend anchor and as a primary substitute anchor.

According to reports, the journalist is worth (dollar)40 million.

According to celebritynetworth.com, his current annual salary at MSNBC is (dollar)6 million dollars.

Williams currently hosts MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.

“This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of another,” he said in a statement announcing his departure from his show on November 9.

“I have a lot of things on my mind, and I’m sure I’ll show up somewhere.”

He also thanked NBC, saying that the network “is and always will be a part of me.”

Williams has been the host of The 11th Hour for the past five years, but he promised his viewers that the show would continue even if he left.

It’s unclear whether or not he’ll be replaced.

Williams will leave the network on December 9, 2021, after his final broadcast.

Williams spent 27 years at NBC, where he hosted four different news shows.

He worked for NBC Nightly News on weekends from 1993 to 1999.

From 1996 to 2004, he hosted MSNBC’s The News with Brian Williams.

He was the news anchor for NBC Weekly News from 2004 to 2015, and the host of Rock Center with Brian Williams from 2011 to 2013.

Williams married Jane Stoddard Williams, a TV producer, in 1986.

The couple has two children together, a son and a daughter.

Allison Williams, their daughter, appeared in the HBO comedy Girls and the film Get Out.

Doug Williams, their son, is the late-night host of Geico SportsNite, which airs on SportsNet New York, a regional channel serving the New York metropolitan area.

Williams was suspended for six months without pay by NBC in 2015 after making a false claim about being under investigation.

